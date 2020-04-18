Short Interest in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expands By 13.5%

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,100 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 551,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $3.17 on Friday, reaching $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 347,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.62. Crane has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Crane by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Crane by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

