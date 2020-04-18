Short Interest in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Declines By 17.9%

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 3,933,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. 1,442,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $327.08 million, a P/E ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.84. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 17.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,986,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after buying an additional 294,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 35,599 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,832,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 214,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $3,246,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

