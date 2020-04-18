Short Interest in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Decreases By 18.0%

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 5,277,600 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,892.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,525 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,121.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,695,000 after buying an additional 1,395,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,550,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 55,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in KBR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,138,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,726,000 after acquiring an additional 58,782 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in KBR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KBR by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,585,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,852,000 after purchasing an additional 129,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.74. 2,424,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. KBR has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that KBR will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

