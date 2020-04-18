Short Interest in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Declines By 17.8%

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 6,877,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 757,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRCL. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $48.59. 660,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $58.18. Stericycle has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saddle Point Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,218,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,515,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stericycle by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,924,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,544,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,186,000 after acquiring an additional 439,266 shares in the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

