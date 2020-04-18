Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Signify stock remained flat at $$18.60 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645. Signify has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $35.58.

Get Signify alerts:

About Signify

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire OEMs, as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.