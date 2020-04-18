Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Signify stock remained flat at $$18.60 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645. Signify has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $35.58.
About Signify
