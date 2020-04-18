Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $109.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.50.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.50. The stock had a trading volume of 204,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,804. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.30. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
