Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $109.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.50. The stock had a trading volume of 204,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,804. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.30. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

