Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE:SSD traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.40. 284,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,151. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $99,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,124.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $225,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $410,881. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

