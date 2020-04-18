Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLP. BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SLP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 135,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,498. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $684.25 million, a P/E ratio of 76.66 and a beta of -0.38.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $880,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,898,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,735,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,840. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

