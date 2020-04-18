Sky Investment Group LLC Acquires 455 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after buying an additional 681,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,732,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,878,194. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

