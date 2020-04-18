Sky Investment Group LLC Buys 3,132 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $58.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,047,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,634,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

