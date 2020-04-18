Sky Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.9% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after buying an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.69. 15,897,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,395,282. The firm has a market cap of $299.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

