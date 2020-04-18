Sky Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.91.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,856,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,596. The company has a market capitalization of $267.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.