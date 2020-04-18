Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,479.48.

GOOGL traded up $21.57 on Friday, hitting $1,279.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,645. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,201.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,313.81. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $879.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

