SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get SMITHS GRP PLC/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SMITHS GRP PLC/S from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.83. 153,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,156. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

About SMITHS GRP PLC/S

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

See Also: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMITHS GRP PLC/S (SMGZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMITHS GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMITHS GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.