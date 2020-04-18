Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sodexo S.A. manages and delivers services. The company provide services in three primary business areas: on-site services, benefits and rewards services and personal and home services worldwide. On-site services includes construction management, reception, medical equipment sterilization, housekeeping, technical maintenance, leisure cruises, foodservices and prisoner rehabilitation to corporate, healthcare, education, defense, remote sites, justice services. Benefits and rewards services provide passes and vouchers. Personal and Home Services includes childcare, tutoring, concierge services and in-home service care facilities. Sodexo S.A., formerly known as Sodexho Alliance SA, is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDXAY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sodexo from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sodexo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Sodexo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sodexo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sodexo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sodexo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

SDXAY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,032. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

