SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SONVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.25. 27,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,340. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

