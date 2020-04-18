Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Southern were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $2.15 on Friday, hitting $57.47. 4,648,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,215,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.