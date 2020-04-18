Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Southern by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Southern by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.47. 4,648,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,215,373. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.