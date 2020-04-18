Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,935 shares during the period. Southern makes up approximately 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.47. 4,615,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,934,866. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

