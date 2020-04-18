Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stake Lessened by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,615,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,866. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Cfra lifted their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

