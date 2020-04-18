Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) PT Lowered to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCCO. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southern Copper from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Itau Unibanco downgraded Southern Copper to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Southern Copper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Southern Copper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NYSE SCCO traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 52.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

