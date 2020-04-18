S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $8.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,264. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.74 and its 200 day moving average is $267.16. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

