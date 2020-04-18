SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Versant Capital Management Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 3.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after acquiring an additional 788,859 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,629 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,315,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 772,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,305,000 after acquiring an additional 264,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares in the last quarter.

GLD traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.57. 14,646,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,329,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

