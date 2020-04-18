SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Stake Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,171,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,114 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.71% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $35,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,189,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,920,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,292 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 967,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,437,000 after acquiring an additional 709,214 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,027,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,666,000.

SPAB traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,682. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65.

