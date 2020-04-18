SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,249 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.5% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,020,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,111 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,031,000 after acquiring an additional 70,508 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,796,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,115,000 after buying an additional 192,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,413,000 after buying an additional 328,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,576,000 after buying an additional 869,387 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.67.

