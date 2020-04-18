Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 12,655 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 709,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,099,000 after acquiring an additional 98,825 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,909 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 139.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,005,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,535,672. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

