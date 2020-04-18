Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,968 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 161,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after buying an additional 23,254 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period.

VOX stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.73. The company had a trading volume of 266,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,092. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $100.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.59.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

