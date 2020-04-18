Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,070 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.01. 16,062,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,542,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $97.75. The company has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

