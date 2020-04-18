Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,987 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $4.11 on Friday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,997. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.06.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.