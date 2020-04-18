Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,835 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $548,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.82.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $5.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,956. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

