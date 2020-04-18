Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 770 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 770 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 4.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,601,000 after purchasing an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,017,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299,754 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $17.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.40. 3,891,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.45, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $329.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.35.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,690 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total value of $1,895,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,561 shares of company stock worth $27,610,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

