Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $7.65 on Friday, hitting $299.59. 2,102,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.36 and a 200 day moving average of $286.94. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.36.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $805,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,235,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

