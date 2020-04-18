Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,430 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.5% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $17.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $476.87. The stock had a trading volume of 977,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,969. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.52 and a 200 day moving average of $481.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $3.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

