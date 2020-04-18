Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 16,335 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,335 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,217,000 after purchasing an additional 359,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $2,079,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $4.57 on Friday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,878,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,780. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.29. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

