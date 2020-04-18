Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,584 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 140.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 118.9% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.56. 1,211,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,171. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

