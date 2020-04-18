Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 9,430 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.78 on Friday, reaching $143.61. The company had a trading volume of 203,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

