Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 28.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 286.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.31. 628,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,423. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.