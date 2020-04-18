Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,093 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,825,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.93. 918,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,330. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

