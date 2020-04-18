Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.82 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.12. 10,285,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,493,120. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $132.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

