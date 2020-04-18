Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.14. 6,404,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184,617. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.16 and a 200 day moving average of $154.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

