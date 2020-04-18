Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,411,000 after buying an additional 259,033 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,797,000 after buying an additional 43,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 986,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,779,000 after buying an additional 64,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $3.33 on Friday, hitting $85.80. 765,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,247. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $102.93. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

