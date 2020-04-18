Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Invests $5.21 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $304,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,515. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $226.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3193 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

