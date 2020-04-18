Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $134,997,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,496,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,672,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 500,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,293,000 after buying an additional 308,565 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,373. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

