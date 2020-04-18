Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,446,000.

Shares of IWN traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.87. 1,539,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,943. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4505 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

