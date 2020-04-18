Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 28,054 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,054 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,659,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $347,517,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $341,784,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $338,518,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $320,756,000.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,709,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,200. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.47. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

