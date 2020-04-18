Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

VGT stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.57. 1,007,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,226. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

