Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 88,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Shares of VCR traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.96. The stock had a trading volume of 105,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,320. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.29. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $205.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

