Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.40. 1,009,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.44. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.