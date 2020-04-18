Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 60,935 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,935 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.14. 612,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,126. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

