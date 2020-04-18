Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8,075.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,008. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5894 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

